BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding Expects Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Decline In 2020

April 30 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* REAFFIRMING OUR 2018-2021 OUTLOOK WHILE MODESTLY ADJUSTING OUR FY 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-RELATED IMPACTS

* NET PROFIT OF EUR 153.2 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* ACCRUED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF EUR 172.7 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* PROPOSED GROSS FINAL DIVIDEND OF €1.3050 PER SHARE APPROVED BY AGM

* MODESTLY ADJUSTING OUR FY 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO TEMPORARY IMPACTS OF THE GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ANTICIPATING REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA DECLINE OF AROUND 2% AND AROUND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, ON A REBASED BASIS FOR FY 2020

* Q1 2020 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW MORE THAN TRIPLED TO EUR 83.4 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 345.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 319.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)