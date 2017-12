BRIEF-Telenet Prices New Senior Secured Notes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF NEW 10.25-YEAR € AND USD SENIOR SECURED NOTES AND SYNDICATION OF NEW 10-YEAR € AND 8.25-YEAR USD TERM LOANS

* PRICING OF €600.0 MILLION 3.50% AND USD 1.0 BILLION 5.50% SENIOR SECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028‍​

* SUCCESSFUL SYNDICATION OF NEW 10-YEAR €730.0 MILLION AND 8.25-YEAR USD 1.3 BILLION TERM LOAN FACILITIES.

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR BY TELENET FINANCING LUXEMBOURG NOTES S.À R.L.

* SIGNIFICANTLY UPSIZED €-DENOMINATED AND USD-DENOMINATED NOTES FROM THE €500.0 MILLION AND USD 750.0 MILLION INITIAL SIZE