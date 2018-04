BRIEF-Telenet Q1 Net Profit down at 29.7 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* Q1 ARPU PER CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP PER MONTH EUR 54.9 VERSUS EUR 54.4 YEAR AGO

* FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK RECONFIRMED

* Q1 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW EUR 83.4 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE EUR 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 618.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 633 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* EXPECTS ACCRUED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO REPRESENT AROUND 26% OF REVENUE IN 2018

* CONTINUED ROBUST NET POSTPAID SUBSCRIBER GROWTH IN Q1 2018 (+28,000)

* Q1 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 29.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* : REUTERS POLL: Q1 REVENUE EUR 633 MILLION; Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 58.2 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 307.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 316 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)