April 24 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA Sigve Brekke told analysts and reporters on Tuesday:

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “WE ARE NOW VERY CLOSE TO A FINAL AGREEMENT WITH BHARTI IN INDIA”

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “WE BELIEVE THAT WE WILL SEE GOOD OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN OUR CORE BUSINESS AND OUR CORE GEOGRAPHIES GOING FORWARD”

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “WE WILL HOWEVER CONTINUE TO BE SELECTIVE, DISCIPLINED AND FOCUSED ON VALUE CREATION”

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “VERY OPTIMISTIC ON THE GROWTH PERSPECTIVE FOR THIS YEAR IN BANGLADESH”

* TELENOR CEO SAYS GRAMEENPHONE IS WELL POSITIONED THIS YEAR TO BE GROWTH ENGINE OF TELENOR’S PORTFOLIO

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “WE ARE WELL PREPARED FOR THE ENTRY OF A NEW COMPETITOR IN MYANMAR” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)