January 31, 2018 / 8:49 AM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Telenor CEO sees further growth potential in Asian markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa’s CEO Sigve Brekke and CFO Joergen Arentz Rostrup made the following comments during the company’s earnings presentation on Wednesday:

* TELENOR CFO SAYS “VERY COMMITTED TO DELIVER YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN DIVIDEND. THIS REMAINS FIRM. IN ADDITION WE WILL CONSIDER BUYBACKS AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS WHEN POSSIBLE”

* TELENOR CEO SAYS “EMERGING ASIA HAS A VERY STRONG GROWTH PROFILE AND WE EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE ... MARKET PENETRATION ONLY 55 PERCENT SO STILL A LOT OF POTENTIAL” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

