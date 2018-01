BRIEF-Telenor could sell mobile operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Serbia

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* ‍TELENOR HAS RECEIVED INBOUND AND UNSOLICITED INTEREST FOR ITS CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF MOBILE OPERATIONS IN HUNGARY, BULGARIA, MONTENEGRO AND SERBIA​

* ‍WITH A VIEW OF CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE, TELENOR HAS ENGAGED IN A PROCESS TO EVALUATE INTEREST RECEIVED​

* ‍TELENOR EXPECTS TO CONDUCT THESE ASSESSMENTS IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍ASSESSMENT WILL NOT IMPACT TELENOR‘S OPERATIONS, CUSTOMERS OR EMPLOYEES​

* ‍TELENOR‘S CEE COMPANIES HAVE STRONG MARKET POSITIONS AND SOLID FINANCIAL RESULTS, AND CONTRIBUTED IN 2017 WITH APPROXIMATELY 9 % OF TELENOR GROUP‘S REVENUES AND APPROXIMATELY 8 % OF EBITDA​

* ‍TELENOR WILL NOT ISSUE ANY FURTHER STATEMENTS OR COMMENTS TO ABOVE UNTIL REVIEW HAS BEEN CONCLUDED​