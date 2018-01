Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF NOK 8.10 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (RTRS POLL NOK 8.04) AND VS NOK 7.80 PER SHARE IN 2016

* ‍DIVIDEND WILL BE SPLIT INTO TWO TRANCHES OF NOK 4.20 AND NOK 3.90 PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN MAY AND NOVEMBER 2018, RESPECTIVELY​