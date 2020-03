March 13 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA:

* TELENOR OPENS FIRST COMMERCIAL 5G NETWORK IN NORWAY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO CURRENT SITUATION WITH COVID-19, TELENOR HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL EVENT AND INSTEAD HOST OPENING AS A VIRTUAL VIDEO CONFERENCE

