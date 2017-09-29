FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor sells office property in Oslo for NOK 904 million
September 29, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Telenor sells office property in Oslo for NOK 904 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor sells office property in oslo in Kongensgate 8/Kirkegaten 9 for NOK 904 million ($113.62 million)

* The buyer is a company established by Arctic Securities

* The sale will result in an accounting gain of around NOK 600 million, to be recognised in the third quarter 2017

* The property was previously used by Telenor for location of technical equipment and offices. Today it is predominantly an office location lease held by Statsbygg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9563 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

