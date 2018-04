BRIEF-Telenor's Dtac and TOT in deal to launch 4G services in Thailand

April 23 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA:

* TELENOR’S THAI SUBSIDIARY DTAC FINALISES 2300 MHZ SPECTRUM AGREEMENT

* ON 24 MAY 2017, TELENOR ANNOUNCED THAT ITS THAI SUBSIDIARY DTAC HAD BEEN SELECTED AS PREFERRED PARTNER FOR 4G SERVICES ON STATE ENTERPRISE TOT’S 2300 MHZ SPECTRUM

* AFTER HAVING SECURED ALL NECESSARY APPROVALS, DTAC AND TOT HAVE TODAY SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH 4G SERVICES ON TOT’S 2300 MHZ SPECTRUM

* TOT HOLDS 60 MHZ OF TDD SPECTRUM IN 2300 MHZ FREQUENCY BAND

* AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, DTAC WILL BUILD A NETWORK BASED ON THIS SPECTRUM AND HAVE RIGHT TO UTILIZE UP TO 60% OF CAPACITY IN THIS NETWORK, FOR A FIXED ANNUAL FEE OF THB 4.5 BILLION (APPROX. NOK 1.1 BILLION)

* COLLABORATIVE FRAMEWORK LAST THROUGH 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)