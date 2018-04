April 19 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA:

* TELENOR’S GRAMEENPHONE Q1 EBITDA BEFORE ITEMS NOK 1,701 MILLION VERSUS NOK 1,903 MILLION

* TELENOR’S GRAMEENPHONE Q1 REVENUE NOK 2,952 MILLION VERSUS NOK 3,277 MILLION

* TELENOR’S GRAMEENPHONE Q1 CAPEX NOK 1,977 MILLION VERSUS NOK 480 MILLION

* TELENOR’S GRAMEENPHONE - DURING THE QUARTER THE NUMBER OF SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED BY 2.128 MILLION TO 67.457 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)