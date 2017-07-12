FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Telenor's Q2 Grameenphone EBITDA jumps to NOK 2.1 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 12, 2017 / 1:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Telenor's Q2 Grameenphone EBITDA jumps to NOK 2.1 bln

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor's Grameenphone q2 ebitda before items nok 2,102 million versus 1,609 million

* Telenor's Grameenphone q2 revenue nok 3,432 million versus 2,965 million

* Telenor's Grameenphone: adjusted for positive one-time adjustment of accruals in q2 2017, normalised ebitda margin would be 58%

* Telenor's Grameenphone: during quarter number of subscriptions increased by 1.713 million to 61.581 million. Subscription base was 8 % higher than at end of q2 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.