BRIEF-Telenor's Q3 adjusted EBITDA beats forecast

* Q3 adjusted ebitda NOK 13 billion (Reuters poll NOK 12.54 billion)
* we keep financial guidance for 2017
* we expect organic revenue growth in range of 1% to 2%, ebitda margin of 38% to 39% and capex to sales ratio excluding spectrum licences of 15% to 16%.
* so far this year, our team has achieved cost savings of 1 billion kroner, implying that our target for 2017 has already been met and further efficiency gains should be expected going forward
* solid results, together with proceeds from completion of veon sell-down, give us a free cash flow of 9.4 billion kroner for quarter
* Telenor q3 revenues nok 30.7 billion (Reuters poll nok 31.04 billion)