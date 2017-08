June 8 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor's Tapad says board appoints Sigvart Voss Eriksen as new CEO, replacing company co-founder Are Traasdahl

* Traasdahl will transition to chairman emeritus, a senior advisory role at Tapad Source text: bit.ly/2r9pjkA Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4813 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)