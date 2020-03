March 23 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SE:

* SUSPENSION OF THE 2020 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* AT THIS STAGE, GROUP DOES NOT CALL INTO QUESTION PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.40 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2019

* TO POSTPONE TO JUNE 26, 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING