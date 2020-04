April 28 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE:

* Q1 REVENUE: EUR 1,352 MILLION, UP +6.4% ON A REPORTED BASIS VERSUS FIRST-QUARTER 2019 AND UP +6.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRENGTH IS GUARANTEED AND OUR ABILITY TO FINANCE OUR OPERATIONS OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS IS ASSURED - CEO

* EXPECTATION IS THAT BUSINESS WILL DECREASE IN Q2

* EXPECTATION IS THAT BUSINESS WILL DECREASE IN Q2

* CONFIRMS DECISION TAKEN AT END OF MARCH NOT TO ANNOUNCE FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2020 AT THIS TIME