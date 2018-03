BRIEF-Telepizza FY Underlying EBITDA Up 5.5 Pct At 67.2 Mln Euros YoY

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TELEPIZZA GROUP SA:

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA 67.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP CHAIN SALES 561.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 517.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUES 361.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 339.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RESULT FOR THE PERIOD 31.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS SEES 2018 SPAIN TOTAL CHAIN SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 4-5 PERCENT

* SEES DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN CORE INTERNATIONAL TOTAL CHAIN SALES IN 2018‍​

* SAYS SEES 2018 UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH OF LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT

* SAYS SEES DIVIDEND FOR YEAR-END 2018 WITH PAYOUT RATIO IN THE 15-20 PERCENT RANGE

* SEES 60 TO 70 NET NEW STORES IN CORE GEOGRAPHIES IN 2018

* SAYS SEES 2018 CAPEX OF C. 25 MILLION EUROS (EXCLUDING LARGER ACQUISITIONS)

* PROPOSES PAYMENT OF 2017 DIVIDEND WITH 20 PERCENT PAYOUT (6.4 MILLION EUROS)