BRIEF-Telepizza Group And Pizza Hut Announce Strategic Deal

May 16 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

* A STRATEGIC DEAL AND MASTER FRANCHISE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), THE CARIBBEAN, SPAIN (INCLUDING ANDORRA), PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

* ALLIANCE NEARLY DOUBLES TELEPIZZA’S STORE PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 2,500 UNITS AND 1.1 BLN EUROS IN SYSTEM SALES

* LONG-TERM ALLIANCE INVOLVES TELEPIZZA GROUP OPENING 1,300 NEW STORES OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS ACROSS REGIONS COVERED IN ALLIANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)