BRIEF-Telepizza in talks with Yum! Brands to operate Pizza Hut stores‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - TELEPIZZA GROUP SA:

* SAYS IN TALKS WITH YUM! BRANDS INC. REGARDING CONDITIONS UNDER WHICH THE COMPANY COULD OPERATE PIZZA HUT STORES IN VARIOUS MARKETS, INCLUDING LATIN AMERICA, TOGETHER WITH OTHER COLLABORATION SCHEMES BETWEEN TELEPIZZA AND PIZZA HUT‍​

* SAYS ACQUISITION BY YUM! BRANDS, INC. OF A STAKE IN TELEPIZZA GROUP IS NOT BEING CONTEMPLATED

* THE TALKS ARE ONGOING AND IT CANNOT BE ASSURED THAT THERE WILL BE AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN BOTH COMPANIES

