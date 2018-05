May 16 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group Sa:

* PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS

* SAYS TO MAINTAIN CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY

* GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL

* TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MILLION EUROS

* TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MILLION EUROS