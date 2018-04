BRIEF-Telesat Canada Expects To Report Comparative Revenues Of $233 Mln To $236 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Telesat Canada:

* TELESAT CANADA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* TELESAT CANADA - FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MILLION TO $236 MILLION VERSUS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MILLION LAST YEAR

* TELESAT CANADA - FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, EXPECTS COMPARATIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) OF ABOUT $190 TO $192 MILLION VERSUS ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) OF $192 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)