BRIEF-Teleste Commences Negotiations On Possible Temporary Layoffs

March 30 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj:

* TELESTE COMMENCES CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS IN PREPARATION FOR CORONA VIRUS IMPACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TELESTE INITIATES CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACT ON CO-OPERATION WITHIN UNDERTAKINGS

* NEGOTIATIONS ON POSSIBLE TEMPORARY LAYOFFS CONCERN ENTIRE PERSONNEL, APPROXIMATELY 500 EMPLOYEES, IN TELESTE OYJ AND TELESTE INFORMATION SOLUTIONS OY IN FINLAND AND WILL LAST FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS

* CORRESPONDING ADAPTING MEASURES WILL ALSO BE IMPLEMENTED IN TELESTE’S FOREIGN UNITS IF NECESSARY.

* MEASURES ARE PLANNED TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN DIFFERENT BUSINESS UNITS IN DIFFERENT PHASES BASED ON THEIR SITUATION