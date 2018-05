BRIEF-Teleste Q1 Operating Profit Rises To EUR 0.8 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj:

* REG-TELESTE INTERIM REPORT Q1 2018: NET SALES ON PAR WITH THE REFERENCE PERIOD, OPERATING RESULT TOOK AN UPWARD TURN, RECORD-LEVEL ORDER BACKLOG

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 59.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDERS RECEIVED EUR 66.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TELESTE EXPECTS COMPANY’S NET SALES TO INCREASE IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

* 2018 OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO BE CLEARLY POSITIVE