Nov 9 (Reuters) - TELESTE OYJ:

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍56.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍1.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES THAT ‍NET SALES FOR 2017 WILL REMAIN BELOW REFERENCE PERIOD​

* EXPECTS ‍OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 WILL REMAIN CLEARLY BELOW REFERENCE PERIOD LEVE​

‍OPERATING RESULT FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE CONSIDERABLY BETTER THAN IN FIRST HALF​