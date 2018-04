BRIEF-Teleste Signs Agreement With Alstom

April 24 (Reuters) - TELESTE OYJ:

* TELESTE TO SUPPLY ALSTOM WITH AN INTEGRATED ON-BOARD SOLUTION FOR THE METRO IN GREATER LYON

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ALSTOM FOR PROVIDING AN INTEGRATED ON-BOARD SOLUTION TO FOR GREATER LYON METRO NETWORK IN FRANCE

* FIRST DELIVERIES AND DEPLOYMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2018.

* FIRST DELIVERIES AND DEPLOYMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2018.

* FIRST DELIVERIES AND DEPLOYMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)