March 27 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj:

* REG-TELESTE TO WITHDRAW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE COVID-19

* TELESTE - COVID-19 WILL DELAY SOME CUSTOMER PROJECTS,ENDANGER AVAILABILITY OF CERTAIN CRITICAL COMPONENTS TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET SALES

* TELESTE-EFFECTS ON SERVICES BUSINESS CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL;PROLONGED RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID19 WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET SALES&PROFITABILITY