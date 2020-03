BRIEF-Televerbier Announces Closure Of Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Televerbier SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF THE SKI AREA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ON EVENING OF CLOSURE, WE REACHED 80% OF HALF-YEARLY TURNOVER AND THEREFORE PROBABLE SHORTFALL OF AROUND 8 MILLION CHF

* THIS CLOSURE OCCURS SEVEN WEEKS AND EIGHT WEEKENDS BEFORE THE CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR MAY 3

* EVEN IF THE ACTIVITY IF A COMMERCIAL OPERATION IS SUSPENDED, MEASURES SHALL BE TAKEN TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF THE OPERATION

* THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY PUTS IN PLACE A PLAN TO MINIMIZE COSTS (PERSONNEL, ENERGY, ETC.)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE SHOULD EXPECT RESULT OF FINANCIAL YEAR IN SHARP DECLINE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

