Feb 14 (Reuters) - Television Broadcasts Ltd:

* TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD- ESTIMATES THAT NET PROFIT FOR YEAR 2019, BEFORE ANY IMPAIRMENT CHARGE/LOSS, WILL BE SMALL

* TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD - RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA HAS HALTED OPERATION OF CINEMAS IN MAINLAND CHINA

* TELEVISION BROADCASTS- LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 2019, AFTER IMPAIRMENT CHARGE/LOSS, ESTIMATED TO EXCEED NET LOSS OF HK$199 MILLION REPORTED IN 2018