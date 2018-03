March 21 (Reuters) - Television Broadcasts Ltd:

* BOARD HAS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.30 PER SHARE

* ‍RECOMMENDED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.70 PER SHARE​

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$4.34 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.21 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$244 MILLION‍​ VERSUS HK$500 MILLION