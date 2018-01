BRIEF-Telia agrees to divest its holding in Geocell

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Telia:

* COMPANY AGREES TO DIVEST ITS HOLDING IN GEOCELL

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍FINTUR HOLDINGS B.V. (FINTUR), JOINTLY OWNED BY TELIA COMPANY AND TURKCELL, HAS AGREED TO SELL 100 PERCENT OF ITS HOLDING IN GEOCELL LLC, TO GEORGIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY JSC SILKNET​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION PRICE OF USD 153 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CAPITAL LOSS OF SEK 0.1 BILLION (IN ADDITION TO IMPAIRMENT OF SEK 0.6 BILLION RECOGNIZED IN DECEMBER 2017)​

* SAYS ‍PRICE CORRESPONDS TO AN EV/EBITDA MULTIPLE OF 4.5X BASED ON 2017​