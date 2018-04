BRIEF-Telia Company Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

April 20 (Reuters) - Telia Company AB:

* COMPANY INITIATES A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* INTENTION IS TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR ANNUAL AMOUNT OF SEK 5 BILLION OVER COMING THREE-YEAR PERIOD, TOTALING SEK 15 BILLION

* SAYS REASON IS TO RETURN EXCESS CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS AND IS A CONTINUED EFFORT TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF COMPANY

* SAYS COMBINED WITH RECENTLY APPROVED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.30 PER SHARE, PRO FORMA ANNUAL TOTAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION WILL EQUAL SEK 3.45 PER SHARE

* SAYS INTENTION IS TO CANCEL SHARES BOUGHT BACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: