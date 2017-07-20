BRIEF-Telia Q2 adjusted EBITDA just below forecast

July 20 (Reuters) - Telia

* Q2 net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, fell 0.4 percent

* In reported currency, net sales fell 6.3 percent to SEK 19,801 million (21,130)

* In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA, fell 4.6 percent to SEK 6,095 million

* Telia says operational free cash flow outlook for 2017 is improved from above sek 7.0 billion to above SEK 7.5 billion

* Says regarding divestment of remaining operations in Eurasia there are progress being made in process. We reiterate that our best estimate is that assets will be disposed during 2017

* Telia says we reiterate our EBITDA outlook for full year

* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.2 billion, revenues at SEK 19.7 billion

* Telia says we plan to reduce our total external and internal resources by roughly 850, around 3 percent of total resources

* Telia says have also initiated medium term structural initiatives that will drive further cost reductions supporting ebitda in 2018 and 2019

* Telia says this is expected to result in a reduction of targeted cost base of at least 3 percent 2018

* Telia says main risk on our EBITDA guidance is related to timing of connecting households to fiber and related revenues in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)