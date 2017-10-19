FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia Q3 core profit meets forecast, repeats 2017 outlook
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2017 / 5:12 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Telia Q3 core profit meets forecast, repeats 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telia Company:

* Q3 ‍adjusted ebitda, decreased 3.6 percent to SEK 6,604 million​

* Says ‍outlook for 2017 is reiterated​

* Reuters poll: Telia q3 core ebitda was seen at sek 6,609 million, revenues at sek 19,622 million

* Says ‍we reiterate our outlook for full year 2017, both on EBITDA and operational free cash flow​

* Says ‍for Fintur holdings we see continuous progress and high activity and it is still our ambition to divest these assets before year-end, even if I will not set that as a firm deadline​

* Says ‍we are comfortable of reaching ambition of 5 percent operational expense cut in second half of 2017 in Sweden

* Says ‍in 2017 we have been prepared to connect just as many households to our future proof fiber technology as in 2016.

* Says ‍our ambition to reduce our cost base (amounting to an expected SEK 38 billion in 2017) by 3 percent, on a net basis in 2018 over 2017, is on track. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
