BRIEF-Telia says agreement reached on dividend proposal in Turkcell

March 28 (Reuters) - Telia:

* SAYS ‍TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MILLION IN TOTAL​

* SAYS ‍GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 29, 2018, AND PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROVED, AS TURKCELL HOLDING HOLDS 51 PERCENT OF TURKCELL​

* SAYS ‍TELIA COMPANY’S EXPECTED SHARE OF ABOVE-MENTIONED DIVIDENDS WILL BE TRY 456 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍THIS CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 939 MILLION PRE-TAX AND ESTIMATED TO SEK 892 MILLION POST TAX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)