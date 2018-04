April 27 (Reuters) - Telia Company AB:

* TELIA COMPANY EXERCISES MANDATE TO BUY BACK SHARES TO COVER COMMITMENTS UNDER THE ‘LONG TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2015/2018’

* SAYS A MAXIMUM OF 445,891 SHARES AT A TOTAL AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING SEK 25 MILLION MAY BE REPURCHASED