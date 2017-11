Nov 22 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc:

* TELIGENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST FDA GENERIC APPROVAL OF HYDROCORTISONE BUTYRATE LOTION 0.1%

* TELIGENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST FDA GENERIC APPROVAL OF HYDROCORTISONE BUTYRATE LOTION 0.1%

* TELIGENT INC- ‍EXPECT TO LAUNCH HYDROCORTISONE BUTYRATE LOTION 0.1%​ IN Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: