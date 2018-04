April 17 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc:

* TELIGENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE CREAM USP, 0.05%

* TELIGENT INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL OF CO’S ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FROM U.S. FDA OF CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE CREAM USP, 0.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: