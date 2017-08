Aug 8 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc

* Teligent Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $75 million to $85 million

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $18.4 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Teligent Inc says now anticipates gross margin of 47 percent to 50 percent for year ending December 31, 2017