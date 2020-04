BRIEF-Teligent Says Expects A Reduction In Q1 2020 Revenues Of About 50% In Comparison To Q4 2019

April 8 (Reuters) - Teligent Inc (NEW JERSEY):

* TELIGENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS & AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

* Q4 REVENUE $16 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $19.5 MILLION

* TELIGENT INC - COMPANY WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 AT THIS TIME

* TELIGENT INC - PROJECTING A REDUCTION IN Q1 2020 REVENUES OF ABOUT 50% IN COMPARISON TO Q4 2019

* TELIGENT - NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE GIVEN THE UNCERTAIN IMPACT COVID-19 MIGHT HAVE ON PLANS TO RESOLVE WARNING LETTER ISSUED BY FDA IN NOVEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)