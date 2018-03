BRIEF-Telit Communications ‍Announces Update On Italian VAT Appeal​

March 19 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* ‍UPDATE ON ONGOING LEGAL MATTERS WITH REGARD TO HISTORICAL VAT ASSESSMENTS IN ITALY​

* ‍IN ITALY, MERITS OF A TAX ASSESSMENT AND CERTAIN ASSOCIATED PENALTIES ARE ADDRESSED SEPARATELY FROM EACH OTHER​

* ‍TELIT INTENDS TO DEFEND ITS POSITION THAT VAT ASSESSMENTS SHOULD BE ANNULLED​

* ‍ITALIAN TAX AUTHORITIES ISSUED PENALTY DEEDS AGAINST TELIT IN AUGUST 2015​

* ‍INFORMED THAT FIRST LEVEL TAX COURT IN ITALY HAS REJECTED APPEALS FILED BY TELIT AGAINST THESE PENALTY DEEDS​

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - ‍INTENDS TO APPEAL AND TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITS POSITION AND HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT ITS POSITION IN THIS MATTER REMAINS STRONG​

* ‍AGGREGATE VALUE OF PENALTY DEEDS REMAINS APPROXIMATELY EUR 5 MILLION​