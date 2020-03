BRIEF-Telit Communications Continues To See Minimal Impact On Production Due To Covid-19

March 6 (Reuters) - Telit Communications PLC:

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - CONTINUES TO SEE MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 SITUATION

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - REITERATES CONFIDENCE IN MEETING BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - MAIN SUPPLIER IS LOCATED IN CHINA, RESUMED OPERATIONS IN MID-FEB AND REMAINDER OF TELIT’S SUPPLIERS ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - EXPECT TO CONTINUE IMPROVING ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS- WORKING CLOSELY WITH PARTNERS, CUSTOMERS TO AVOID SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION, SHOULD AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIALS BECOME FACTOR

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS- FY TO OUTLINE INTENTION TO SEEK APPROVAL OF RETURN OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO $20 MILLION