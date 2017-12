Dec 15 (Reuters) - TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC:

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT CONTINUING YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​

* ‍REVENUE FOR NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS $255 MILLION (2016: $238 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)