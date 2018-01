Jan 12 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - ITALIAN TAX AUTHORITIES HAVE SUBMITTED APPEALS TO ITALIAN SUPREME COURT WITH REGARD TO PAST DECISIONS BY LOWER LEVEL COURTS

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - TELIT ITALY INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITS POSITION

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - TELIT ITALY HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT IT IS LIKELY THAT MATTERS WILL NOT BE HEARD BY SUPREME COURT BEFORE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: