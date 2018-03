BRIEF-Telit Communications Sees 2017 Revenue Of About $374-376 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* ‍AGREED SERIES OF NEW FINANCIAL COVENANTS WITH LEAD FINANCING BANK

* ‍NEW COVENANTS ARE MORE APPROPRIATE FOR GROUP FOLLOWING ITS RATIONALISATION OF PRODUCT LINES AND COSTS​

* ‍TRADING OVER FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018 CONSIDERABLY STRONGER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017,AHEAD OF BOARD’S EARLY EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍EXPECT TO REPORT REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $374-376 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN REGION OF $20-23 MILLION IN 2017​