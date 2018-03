March 27 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* ‍FCA HAS COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION INTO TELIT WITH REGARD TO TIMELINESS OF ANNOUNCING CERTAIN MATTERS INCLUDING INTERIM RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 7 AUGUST​

* ‍TELIT HAS COOPERATED FULLY WITH FCA IN ITS ENQUIRIES TO DATE AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)