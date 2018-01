Jan 14 (Reuters) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ‍TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS ESTABLISHES JAPANESE SUBSIDIARY, APPOINTS KEY EXECUTIVES​

* ‍ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS (JAPAN) LTD (“TELIX JAPAN”)​

* TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS- ‍TO LEAD TELIX JAPAN, SHINTARO NISHIMURA & TAKESHI OKA APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT & COO, AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (JAPAN), RESPECTIVELY​