BRIEF-Telix Pharmaceuticals Expects Reduction In Rate Of Research And Development For Remainder Of 2020

April 21 (Reuters) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - EXPECTS REDUCTION IN RATE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT & CLINICAL TRIAL EXPENDITURE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020, IN PART DUE TO COVID-19

* TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS-COMMENCED PROCESS OF RESTRUCTURING ITS EXTERNAL SCIENTIFIC & CLINICAL ADVISORY BOARD

* TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS-DURING QUARTER, CO DELIVERED ABOUT 2,600 INDIVIDUAL PATIENT DOSES PREPARED FROM 1,100 TLX591-CDX PROSTATE CANCER IMAGING KITS

* TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - RECEIVED A$1.14M IN CASH FROM PRODUCT SALES FOR QUARTER, UP 15% ON PRIOR QUARTER