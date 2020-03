BRIEF-Telix Pharmaceuticals Updates On Co's Risk Management Assessment Of Impact Of Covid-19

March 13 (Reuters) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* UPDATES ON CO’S RISK MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESERVES & CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR SIGNIFICANT DELAYS IN CLINICAL, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY

* RISKS INCLUDE INTERRUPTIONS TO DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURING, LOGISTICS INTERRUPTIONS DUE TO CANCELLED OR RE-ROUTED FLIGHTS

* ACTIVELY PLANNING FOR DISRUPTIONS THAT COULD POTENTIALLY LEAD TO SHORT-TERM DELAYS IN ACCOMPLISHING KEY BUSINESS OBJECTIVES

* HAS CASH RUNWAY UNTIL MID-2021, CAN BE EXTENDED TO END-2021 WITHOUT MAJOR HIT

* RISKS ALSO INCLUDE DELAYS IN REGULATORY REVIEWS DUE TO GOVERNMENT-MANDATED ISOLATION & TRAVEL CANCELLATION POLICIES

* HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESERVES & CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR SIGNIFICANT DELAYS IN CLINICAL, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY

* RISKS INCLUDE INTERRUPTIONS TO DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURING, LOGISTICS INTERRUPTIONS DUE TO CANCELLED OR RE-ROUTED FLIGHTS

* ACTIVELY PLANNING FOR DISRUPTIONS THAT COULD POTENTIALLY LEAD TO SHORT-TERM DELAYS IN ACCOMPLISHING KEY BUSINESS OBJECTIVES

* HAS CASH RUNWAY UNTIL MID-2021, CAN BE EXTENDED TO END-2021 WITHOUT MAJOR HIT

* RISKS ALSO INCLUDE DELAYS IN REGULATORY REVIEWS DUE TO GOVERNMENT-MANDATED ISOLATION & TRAVEL CANCELLATION POLICIES

* UPDATES ON CO’S RISK MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)