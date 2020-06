June 18 (Reuters) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* RECOMMENCEMENT OF ZIRCON PHASE III TRIAL RECRUITMENT IN EU

* ZIRCON PHASE III TRIAL OF TLX250-CDX RECOMMENCED PATIENT RECRUITMENT AFTER PAUSE TO DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTS CLINICAL TRIAL SITES IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, TURKEY, USA TO BE REACTIVATED BETWEEN NOW AND SEPT