April 14 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd:

* TELKOM AND COMPETITION COMMISSION REACH AGREEMENT ON REMOVAL OF IP CONNECT PRICING CONCERNS

* S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - AGREEMENT WITH TELKOM FOLLOWS FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS OF MARKET INQUIRY PUBLISHED IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR

* S. AFRICA'S COMPETITION COMMISSION - TELKOM HAS AGREED TO IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY OF PRICING IN LINE WITH THE INQUIRY RECOMMENDATIONS